Sunny, warm weather is expected on Saturday, the sky will be cloudier again on Sunday

Mostly sunny, warm weather of 28-31 degrees Celsius is expected on Saturday, showers and thunderstorms may occur only in some places, but the wind may be strong. On Sunday, frontal cloud cover will pass over the country, which is why precipitation can be expected in several places – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Friday, moderately cloudy weather with several hours of sunshine is expected in the northern part of the country, from the afternoon there may be rain in some places, and from the evening there may even be a thunderstorm. In the south, on the other hand, the sky will be clear or slightly cloudy. The southwest wind will be brisk and strong in many directions. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 28 and 31 degrees.

On Saturday, in general, a lot of sunshine is likely with cumulus and veil clouds, but in some places, the formation of cumulus clouds may be stronger. There may be showers and thunderstorms in some places. In some places, the southwest and west winds will pick up. The temperature is between 12 and 19 degrees in the morning and between 28 and 33 degrees in the afternoon.

On Sunday, thicker, frontal clouds may pass over the country from the northwest to the southeast and east. In the morning, the southern and eastern parts of the country can be sunny, in the afternoon the sun shines more and more from the west. There may be rain, showers, and thunderstorms in several places. The precipitation system moves from west to east during the day. In some places, the southerly and then northwesterly winds will pick up, and strong gusts may also occur in thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 14 and 21 degrees, and the maximum between 22 and 33 degrees, it will be warmer in the east, and cooler in regions with more permanent precipitation.

