Pleasant spring weather expected this week

Pleasant spring weather is expected this week. At the beginning of the week, moist but mild air will arrive, bringing a warming trend, so nights will become frost-free, while daytime temperatures are expected to reach around 20°C with increasing sunshine, according to the forecast of HungaroMet Zrt.

On Monday, filtered sunshine is expected in more and more areas as cloud cover increases and thickens from the southwest and west. From late afternoon and evening, the sky will generally become heavily cloudy or overcast, and showers may occur in some places—mainly in the southwestern part of the country. Easterly winds will pick up in many areas and may become strong at times. Daytime highs are expected to range between 16 and 21°C.

On Tuesday, there will be sunny periods alongside more heavily clouded intervals, with scattered showers possible. Easterly to southeasterly winds will be brisk, with occasional strong gusts. Minimum temperatures will generally range between 4 and 10°C, though in less cloudy areas it may drop close to freezing. Daytime highs are expected between 15 and 20°C.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny weather is expected in the east, while cloud cover will increase toward the west, where showers are more likely, especially in the western half of the country. Easterly winds will remain mostly moderate. Morning lows will be between 3 and 10°C, with afternoon highs between 17 and 22°C.

On Thursday, partly cloudy skies with sunny intervals are expected, with isolated showers possible. Winds will remain light to moderate and variable in direction. Temperatures will range from 3 to 10°C in the early morning and 18 to 23°C in the afternoon.

Friday will bring similar conditions, with partly cloudy skies and sunshine, and only isolated showers. Winds will remain moderate and variable. Morning temperatures will be between 4 and 10°C, rising to 18–23°C in the afternoon.

On Saturday, partly cloudy and sunny weather is expected, with isolated showers possible. Winds will turn northerly and become more lively in several areas. Temperatures will range from 3 to 10°C in the morning and 17 to 22°C in the afternoon.

On Sunday, mostly sunny weather is expected with only a few cumulus clouds and no significant precipitation. Winds will generally remain moderate. Morning temperatures will be between 3 and 9°C, with afternoon highs between 17 and 22°C.

(MTI)