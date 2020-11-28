Exports to Kazakhstan Up 70%

Hungary’s exports to Kazakhstan increased by 70% in the first eight months of 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry said in a statement after an online meeting of the Hungarian-Kazakh intergovernmental economic cooperation committee on Friday.

Bilateral trade between Hungary and Kazakhstan “continues on solid foundations” and Hungarian products are popular there, the statement quoted Finance Minister Mihály Varga as saying.

The government expects Hungary’s economy to return to growth in 2021, he said, adding that Hungary “awaits Kazakh investors with good economic prospects, a skilled workforce and an attractive location”. On the sidelines of the meeting, members of the two countries’ joint business councils and nuclear energy teams also met to review topical issues and discuss further areas of cooperation, the statement said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay