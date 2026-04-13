The international press highlights the historic turn of Hungarian politics

International media has widely focused on the Hungarian election result, with many major outlets treating it as a significant political turning point.

The Guardian reported on the events in a live coverage format, highlighting that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán described the outcome as “painful, but clear.” The paper emphasized the political weight of the result and the immediate reactions following the vote.

BBC described the outcome as a landslide victory for the Tisza Party. Its correspondent noted that a party which only emerged just over two years ago managed to defeat Orbán’s long-standing government. The BBC also stressed that Orbán acknowledged the defeat and congratulated Péter Magyar.

CNN focused on Orbán’s international profile, referring to him as an ally of Donald Trump and noting that after 16 years in power he is now set to hand over leadership. The network highlighted Orbán’s concession and congratulatory message, while also discussing the broader global significance of the result. CNN suggested that Péter Magyar’s victory could bring relief across Europe, given Orbán’s repeated clashes with EU institutions. It also noted the record voter turnout in the election.

The Independent emphasized that Orbán lost the election despite receiving public support from Donald Trump, as well as a recent visit to Budapest by Vice President JD Vance, who campaigned alongside him.

Le Monde reported that Péter Magyar, described as a pro-European conservative politician, will lead Hungary in the coming years. The French newspaper also underlined Orbán’s concession and acknowledgment of defeat.