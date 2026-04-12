Magyar Péter: “We have done it” – Tisza Party claims historic victory in Hungary

Magyar Péter delivered a sweeping victory speech following the election, declaring that the Tisza Party had achieved a historic win and that Hungary had entered a new political era.

Speaking at a large gathering at Batthyány Square, Magyar announced: “We have done it. The Tisza Party and Hungary have won this election – not a little, but by a lot.” He claimed that voters had “jointly replaced the Orbán system” and “freed Hungary,” thanking supporters for what he described as a landslide mandate.

He emphasized the scale of the result, stating that the party had received around 3.3 million votes, calling it an unprecedented democratic mandate. According to Magyar, voter turnout marked a historic moment in Hungarian democracy.

In his speech, he repeatedly framed the result as a turning point in national history, comparing it to major historical moments and describing the victory as a “day of freedom” and a “defeat of lies by truth.” He also suggested that the result carried constitutional weight, claiming the Tisza Party could form a strong two-thirds parliamentary majority, enabling a “peaceful and effective transition.”

Magyar thanked supporters, volunteers, and his family, and praised tens of thousands of activists who helped the campaign. He described the victory as achieved under difficult conditions, saying the party had faced significant political pressure.

The Tisza leader also outlined his vision for Hungary, promising a fairer, more inclusive country with stronger public services, including healthcare and education. He emphasized national unity, saying the future government would represent all citizens regardless of political preference.

In a strong political message, Magyar called for institutional changes, urging key state officials and institutions to step down and stating that a new democratic system of checks and balances would be restored. He also indicated that Hungary would move closer to European institutions under his leadership.

The speech ended with a call for unity and continued public support, as Magyar urged supporters to celebrate the result while preparing for what he described as a major national rebuilding effort.