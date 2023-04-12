Heavy rains are coming, in some places a month’s worth of precipitation may fall

Fortunately, the growing season of 2023 will not start with a drought period similar to last year’s, according to the Időkép forecast, which again predicts a rainy period.

As they write, in the coming days, a long frontal system will approach the Carpathian basin from the west and may bring abundant precipitation to the western half of the country.

On Thursday, several places in the western regions can prepare for all-day rain, while in the rest of the country, there may be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The peak temperature may drop below 10 degrees in the rainier western regions, while values between 14 and 21 degrees are expected in most places.

On Friday, a Mediterranean cyclone coming towards us from the southwest may cause rainy weather in many places, in addition, showers and thunderstorms may develop in some places. The wind from the west and southwest will be brisk in many places and strong in some places. The maximums can be between 7 and 20 degrees, which means that there can be a significant temperature contrast between the western and eastern parts of the country.

According to the latest forecasts, Western Transdanubia may receive the heaviest precipitation, where in some places even a month’s worth of rain (40 millimeters) may fall by the end of the week.

About 15 millimeters of rain is expected in the Debrecen area from Wednesday to next Monday.

