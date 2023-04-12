An Iranian man told his ex-wife living in Debrecen that he will not kill her just because she is pregnant

The man waged a campaign of revenge against his ex-wife and her family members.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the divorced man who persistently threatened to kill his ex-relatives for the crime of preparing for murder and other crimes.

According to the indictment, the defendant, an Iranian citizen, and the injured woman from Debrecen were married. In January 2018, the woman, who was expecting a child, informed the defendant that she wanted a divorce. Upon learning this, the man became extremely angry and threatened the woman with a large kitchen knife in his hand that he would not kill her just because she was pregnant.

In Hungary, the woman divorced the accused in the spring of 2019, and the mother had sole custody of the child they had together. The man could not process the divorce and the separation from his child, so starting in the spring of 2019, he constantly threatened and harassed his ex-wife.

The court’s decision regulated the defendant’s contact with his child, which took place from March 2019 to March 2020 in Debrecen, in one of the child welfare centers. During the pandemic, communication took place through a mobile phone application. During the initial personal and then electronic contact, the man regularly told the victim 36 times that he would kill her, her parents and her two siblings.

After the meeting at the family support service building on March 27, 2021, the offender broke the agreement and left first, knowing that his ex-father-in-law would soon arrive by car to take his daughter and granddaughter home. The man hid nearby and when he saw the car, he threw a piece of brick picked up from the street at the back of the moving vehicle, damaging it, causing more than HUF 60,000 worth of vandalism damage, which was not recovered.

After the divorce, based on the final court decision, the defendant was charged with the obligation to pay alimony, which he deliberately did not comply with for a long time, resulting in arrears of more than HUF 1 million in alimony.

The case was investigated by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County has charged the defendant, who is currently under arrest, with 5 counts of the crime of preparation for continuous homicide, a crime against traffic safety, the crime of vandalism causing minor damage, and the crime of non-compliance with the maintenance obligation at the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment, he suggested that the court sentence the accused to prison as a cumulative punishment and expel him from the territory of Hungary for a fixed period of time.

Picture: illustration.