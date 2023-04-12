Ball for the future teachers in Debrecen – the best moments on video

University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Ball for the future teachers in Debrecen – the best moments on video

For the first time, the Student Self-Government of the University of Debrecen organized a ball for graduate teaching students.

The Student Government of the Faculty of Humaities, Information Technology, Natural Sciences and Technology, and the Faculty of Music invited the graduating teaching students to a joint celebration.

In the evening, Péter Forisek, the director general of the UD Teacher Training Center, also greeted the fifth-graders studying in the 4+1 year curriculum, as well as the sixth-graders studying in the 5+1 year curriculum, and then each graduate received a commemorative plaque with their name.

Here are the most memorable moments of the ball:

 

