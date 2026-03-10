Central Asian pharmacists conduct research at the University of Debrecen

Young Uzbek pharmacists are participating in a professional internship at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Pharmacy. The visiting guests from Central Asia are learning about ongoing scientific work, gaining insight into state-of-the-art laboratory methods, contributing to current research projects, and conducting experiments related to their own research topics.

Fourteen young Uzbek scientists are taking part in a six-week professional program at the University of Debrecen Faculty of Pharmacy. The visitors specialize in pharmaceutical sciences, mainly focusing on pharmacology and pharmaceutical technology. They come from the Department of Pharmacy and Chemistry at Alfraganus University in Tashkent, the Institute of Biophysics and Biochemistry at the National University of Uzbekistan, and the Tashkent Pharmaceutical Institute.

Supported by the Innovative Development Agency under Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation, the program aims to strengthen international scientific collaborations, facilitate researcher experience exchange, and support the professional development of young scientists.

During the program, participants become familiar with the scientific work at the University of Debrecen Faculty of Pharmacy, gain hands-on experience with modern laboratory methods, and actively engage in current research projects. A unique feature of the internship is that each participant can conduct experiments related to their own research topic, ensuring that their experience directly contributes to the progress of their future studies.

“This initiative not only provides outstanding professional opportunities for young scientists but also strengthens long-term scientific relationships between institutions. By laying the groundwork for joint research, publications, and future grant collaborations, the program contributes to the international advancement of pharmaceutical and chemical research,” emphasized Ildikó Bácskay, Dean of the University of Debrecen Faculty of Pharmacy.

During their visit, the guests also explored the Türk Sark, a unique community space at the University of Debrecen dedicated to showcasing the cultural heritage, traditions, and languages of Central Asian countries.