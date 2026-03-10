Man locked inside apartment after night out in Debrecen

Police in Debrecen have questioned a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of theft and unlawful detention after allegedly stealing from and locking a man inside his own apartment.

The incident came to light in the early hours of March 6, when passersby heard a man shouting for help from the balcony of a fifth-floor apartment. He told people on the street that he had been locked inside and could not get out.

After authorities helped free him, it became clear what had happened. The man had spent the evening with a female acquaintance at his apartment but went to sleep early in one of the rooms. While he was asleep, the woman allegedly decided to take his phone, cash, gold jewelry, and several wristwatches before leaving.

Before departing, she reportedly locked the front door behind her. Because his phone and spare key were taken, the victim had no way to call for help or leave the apartment, leaving him trapped inside until he managed to alert people outside from the balcony.

Police located and detained the woman within a few hours. She is now facing charges of theft and violating the victim’s personal freedom.