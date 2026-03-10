Eurosystem balance sheet shows weekly decline

The latest consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem, published on 6 March 2026, shows that total assets stood at €6.18 trillion, marking a weekly decrease of €50.3 billion compared with the previous reporting period.

One of the largest changes occurred in securities held for monetary policy purposes, which fell by more than €22 billion to €3.63 trillion. Overall securities issued by euro area residents declined to €3.97 trillion. Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations also dropped, decreasing by €3.56 billion to €20.1 billion.

On the asset side, the value of gold and gold receivables remained high at €1.28 trillion, with only a minor weekly change. Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency increased by €1.24 billion, reaching €509.4 billion, while claims on euro area residents in foreign currencies declined by about €1.03 billion.

On the liabilities side, banknotes in circulation rose by €1.82 billion to €1.61 trillion. Meanwhile, liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations fell by €13.38 billion, totaling €2.56 trillion. Deposits held in the central bank’s deposit facility accounted for the majority of this figure.

Other notable changes included a €10.2 billion decrease in liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro, while other liabilities declined by nearly €18.9 billion. Revaluation accounts remained significant at €1.24 trillion, though they recorded a slight weekly decrease.

Despite these shifts, the balance sheet remained stable overall, with total liabilities matching total assets at €6.18 trillion, reflecting the Eurosystem’s ongoing monetary policy operations and financial market adjustments across the euro area.

