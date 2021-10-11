IEAS Film Club: Les Misérables

University
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on IEAS Film Club: Les Misérables

This week’s film is Les Misérables (2019, dir. Ladj Ly).

 

Date: Tuesday (12th October) 6:00 pm

Venue: Studio 111, UD Main Building (1. Egyetem square)

Program: IEAS Film Club

Summary: A cop from the provinces moves to Paris to join the Anti-Crime Brigade of Montfermeil, discovering an underworld where the tensions between the different groups mark the rhythm.
The event is free to attend, and the screening will be followed by a discussion. Feel free to join us, bring along your favourite snacks, your roommate, and anyone who likes films just as much as you do!

Related Posts

Learn Hungarian with Debrecen Summer School – All the Year Round, Onsite or Online

Bácsi Éva

Contemporary Baroque in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

IEAS Film Club: Les Misérables

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *