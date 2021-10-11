IEAS Film Club: Les Misérables

This week’s film is Les Misérables (2019, dir. Ladj Ly).

Date: Tuesday (12th October) 6:00 pm

Venue: Studio 111, UD Main Building (1. Egyetem square)

Program: IEAS Film Club

Summary: A cop from the provinces moves to Paris to join the Anti-Crime Brigade of Montfermeil, discovering an underworld where the tensions between the different groups mark the rhythm.

The event is free to attend, and the screening will be followed by a discussion. Feel free to join us, bring along your favourite snacks, your roommate, and anyone who likes films just as much as you do!