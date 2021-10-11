This week, the minima will be around the freezing point

The minimums are around the freezing point in Hungary this week. The maxima are also typically expected to be around 10-15 degrees Celsius. The weather will be changeable: it will be necessary to prepare for sunshine and rain, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday the sky will be very cloudy weather but in the northeast third the clouds may be more intermittent, but at the same time the sun may appear there for at most short periods. From late afternoon, the clouds will definitely decrease temporarily, and the sun may be shining for a short time in Northwestern Transdanubia. Particularly in the southern and southwestern counties there may be further light rainfall, elsewhere there is less likelihood of precipitation. The lowest temperature is between 1 and 9 degrees, however, at the less cloudy northeastern border it can be 0, even minus 1 degree. The highest temperatures are usually between 10 and 15 degrees, but at the eastern border it can be 16, 17 degrees, while in cloudy, rainy southwestern parts it can remain below 10 degrees.

On Tuesday, with more or less sunshine, there will be less rain and showers in some places. It is reviving in many places, in some places the wind is getting stronger. A minimum temperature of 1 to 9 and a maximum temperature of 10 to 15 degrees are expected.

Transient fog spots may form at dawn on Wednesday and Thursday. During the day, with more or less sunshine, it is sporadically likely to rain. On Wednesdays, the lowest temperatures are usually between 2 and 8 degrees, but in less cloudy, wind-protected landscapes they can measure minus 1 degree. The highest temperature is expected between 9 and 15 degrees. On Thursdays at dawn the temperature is usually between 0 and plus 5 degrees, in the less cloudy, wind-protected areas below freezing. The peak is usually expected to be between 8 and 13 degrees.

Fog spots can also be expected on Friday mornings. During the day, in addition to more or less sunshine, there may be less rain and showers in some places. During the coldest hours, the temperature is usually between 0 and plus 5 degrees, but in clear, wind-protected landscapes they can measure up to minus 3 degrees. Daytime maxima range from 9 to 14 degrees.

On Saturday, sunny weather is likely, but showers may occur sporadically. In many places it is reviving, in some places the wind is getting stronger. Temperatures at dawn are usually between 2 and 9 degrees, in less cloudy, wind-protected landscapes around freezing. The maximum is usually expected between 8 and 14 degrees.

On Sunday, the sun can usually be out for several hours, significant rainfall is unlikely. The lowest temperature is between minus 4 and plus 5, and the highest temperature is between 8 and 13 degrees – read in the forecast.

