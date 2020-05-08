Case Numbers Fall ‘Significantly’

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Hungary has been significantly decreasing for several days now, according to the chief medical officer.

Thirty-nine new cases were reported in the past 24 hours and ten people died, Cecília Müller said, adding that out of the 3,150 confirmed cases so far 1,966 were active, half of them being treated in hospital. There has also been a marked increase in the number of patients recovering from the infection, totalling 801, she said. Müller said the figures gave “reason for hope”, adding that “it seems that the number of those falling ill or contracting the virus has started to decrease”.

All ten fatalities were people who had underlying illnesses. So far 383 people have died, koronavirus.gov.hu said. Fully 801 patients have recovered. Currently 968 coronavirus patients are hospitalised, 50 of whom are on ventilators. Fully 10,956 people are under official home quarantine. The number of tests carried out stands at 94,036.

The aim now is to resume normal life gradually and according to a strict schedule, but full restrictions still apply in the most heavily infected areas, Budapest and Pest County, the website said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay