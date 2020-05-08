Another 120 Hungarians Being Rescued

A plane was scheduled to land in Budapest on Thursday with 120 Hungarians aboard returning mostly from North America, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó told MTI.

So far the government has helped 9,529 Hungarian nationals return from 116 countries across the world, in the “greatest rescue operation in Hungary’s history” launched three months ago, Szijjártó said. Arrangements are being made to repatriate a further 624 Hungarians, he added. Thursday’s plane is the third such flight bringing people back from the US and Canada, this time from New York, Miami and Toronto, stopping also in Reykjavík to pick up further passengers, Szijjártó said. The flight also carried 21 Slovaks, 4 Czechs, 4 Slovenians and 2 Austrian citizens, rescued as part of central European cooperation, he said.

