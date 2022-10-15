EU Gives Hungary More Time to Take Remedial Measures

European Union justice and interior ministers voted to push back a deadline for Hungary to take remedial measures in the framework of a conditionality mechanism procedure by two months to Dec. 19, Justice Minister Judit Varga said late on Thursday.

The Justice and Home Affairs Council took the decision on the extension “in light of the professional and efficient implementation of commitments Hungary has made in the interest of reaching an agreement with the [European] Commission”, Varga said on Facebook.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay