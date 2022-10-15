EU Gives Hungary More Time to Take Remedial Measures

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on EU Gives Hungary More Time to Take Remedial Measures

European Union justice and interior ministers voted to push back a deadline for Hungary to take remedial measures in the framework of a conditionality mechanism procedure by two months to Dec. 19, Justice Minister Judit Varga said late on Thursday.

 

The Justice and Home Affairs Council took the decision on the extension “in light of the professional and efficient implementation of commitments Hungary has made in the interest of reaching an agreement with the [European] Commission”, Varga said on Facebook.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

EU Gives Hungary More Time to Take Remedial Measures

Tóháti Zsuzsa

MVM Group Signs Corporate Financing Agreement With ICBC Austria

Tóháti Zsuzsa

World Food Day: Healthier food choices can help us solve the twin crisis of climate change & biodiversity loss

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *