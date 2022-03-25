Momentum: Suspected Graft Cases Increase Steadily Since 2010

The number of suspected graft cases has been increasing steadily since the incumbent government entered power in 2010, turning Hungary into one of Europe’s most corrupt states, a Budapest politician of opposition Momentum said.

“Between 500 billion and 1,000 billion forints (EUR 1.3m-2.7m) disappear in Hungary due to graft each year,” Ferenc Gelencsér, who is also deputy mayor of the city’s 1st district, told a press conference streamed on Facebook. “The European Union will respond most probably by withholding EU funding from Hungary because of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán,” he said. “Because of [ruling] Fidesz and Viktor Orbán’s greed, we are going to lose out on funding we could spend on schools, jobs, hospitals and improving our housing environment,” Gelencsér said. Márton Tompos, Momentum’s spokesman, said that a corruption tracing app had been launched which helps identify if “a Fidesz politician is implicated in any suspected graft case”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay