Opposition Accuses Fidesz of Vandalizing Election Ads

Opposition politicians on Thursday accused ruling Fidesz and “people associated with Fidesz” of vandalising opposition election ads.

András Jámbor, a candidate of the united opposition in Budapest’s 6th district, told a press conference that over 1,500 opposition ads had been pasted over with stickers or flyers, or cut off, since the start of the campaign. “After twelve years in government, Fidesz is still incapable of doing anything but vandalising, stealing and lying,” he said.

Párbeszéd campaign chief Dávid Dorosz said almost all candidates had had their ads vandalised. Fidesz is “trying to get votes with vandalism and a hate campaign,” he said. He insisted that cabinet minister Antal Rogán had launched the “hate and smear campaign … because he looks down on voters and thinks that elections are won by aggressive Putinesque methods.” Párbeszéd co-leader Tímea Szabó slammed Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for “inciting hatred and destruction for twelve years rather than governing.” She insisted that the opposition had not vandalised ruling party ads. At the end of the press conference, Jámbor, Dorosz and Szabó put on display a banner with the slogan “Stop ad vandalism! Dear Fidesz! You destroy, we build!”

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay