Hungary to Provide Asylum for Families of Ukrainian Disaster Management Staff

The families of Ukrainian disaster management staff, some 200 people, have arrived in Hungary where they will receive asylum.

 

László Kuti, Hungary’s consul in Uzhorod (Ungvár), who helped organised their transfer, said the wives and children of 50 disaster management employees working in the Donetsk region occupied by Russia have arrived in Mérk, in northeast Hungary. They will be housed in a recently renovated elderly care home, and they will receive health care, legal aid and help in finding jobs if necessary, he said.

 

 

