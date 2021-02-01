Cecília Müller received threats

It was revealed that bodyguards are protecting National Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller.



The Ministry of Interior confirmed the information of 24.hu, but did not provide any explanation.

Finally, Telex received a response from the Coronavirus Press Center. The following was written to the portal in connection with the case:

“The head of the epidemic control board has been threatened, so the authorities will ensure her protection.”

They did not answer whether Cecília Müller’s home in Nagyyvenyim really had to be photographed and whether permanent police surveillance had been ordered in the village.

debreceninap.hu