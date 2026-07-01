Hungarian government proposes easing cryptocurrency trading rules

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The Hungarian government has submitted a bill to Parliament aimed at easing regulations governing cryptocurrency trading.

According to the proposal published on the Parliament’s website, the changes are intended to create a more uniform regulatory framework while ensuring that customers have access to secure, transparent, and traceable crypto services. To achieve this, the government proposes abolishing the current validation requirement.

The bill argues that mandatory validation has become an anti-competitive requirement in the cryptocurrency services sector and is therefore no longer sustainable.

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