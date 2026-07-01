Veteran paramedic dies on duty after more than 37 years of service

The National Ambulance Service announced tragic news on Tuesday evening: József Tóth, a paramedic with more than three decades of service in emergency medical care, died while on duty at the age of 56.

According to the organization’s tribute, Tóth began his career on 15 March 1989 at the Debrecen Ambulance Station. He later transferred to the Nyírábrány Ambulance Station, where he spent many years providing emergency medical care to the local community. Throughout his more than 37 years of service, he remained a dedicated member of the National Ambulance Service.

During his career, Tóth responded to countless emergency calls and worked in both routine patient care and life-threatening situations. The National Ambulance Service said his work was marked by professionalism, dedication, and consistency, and that colleagues remembered him as a reliable and dependable team member.

The statement highlighted that over the course of his career he helped thousands of people, often taking part in life-saving interventions. He remained actively on duty until the day of his death.

József Tóth is mourned by the Debrecen Ambulance Station, the Nyírábrány Ambulance Station, and the National Ambulance Service.

“It was not just a profession, but a calling,” the organization wrote in its farewell message