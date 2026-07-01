Hungary sets new national and Budapest heat records as temperatures reach 42°C

Hungary broke both its national and Budapest absolute maximum temperature records on Tuesday, according to preliminary data released by HungaroMet.

A temperature of 42°C (107.6°F) was recorded in Szécsény, setting a new all-time national heat record.

Budapest also saw a new all-time high, with 41°C (105.8°F) measured in Lágymányos, in the city’s 11th district.

HungaroMet noted that the day was not yet over when the figures were released, meaning temperatures could still rise further.

The previous national record was 41.9°C (107.4°F), recorded in Kiskunhalas on 20 July 2007. The previous Budapest record, also set on the same day, stood at 40.7°C (105.3°F).