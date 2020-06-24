June’s Jobless Data Indicates Turnaround on Labour Market

The number of registered jobseekers in Hungary fell in the week of June 15, the first time a drop was registered since measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic were introduced, a Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) official said, adding that this indicated a turnaround on the labour market.

Fully 281,000 jobseekers were registered in the week of March 16 at the outbreak of the virus, and this figure rose to 376,452 by the end of the week of June 8, László György, the ITM’s state secretary, told a press conference. However, their number fell by 255 in the week of June 15, to 376,195. He said businesses have started recruiting again, partly thanks to government wage subsidies. Most of the new jobs are in tourism, hospitality, retail and manufacturing, he said. Hungary still has the fourth lowest jobless rate in the European Union, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay