Latest EP survey finds Hungarians trust the EU even more than the European average

Since the previous public opinion survey conducted in October–November 2025, the share of Europeans who believe the European Union is a source of stability in today’s turbulent world has risen by 8 percentage points to 75%. In Hungary, the figure is even higher at 80%, representing a 14-percentage-point increase compared with the autumn 2025 survey, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey published by the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Overall, 74% of Europeans believe their country’s EU membership is beneficial—the highest level ever recorded, tied with the 2025 result. Meanwhile, 68% would like the EU to play a stronger role in protecting citizens against global crises and security threats in the future, and 73% support giving the EU more powers to tackle global challenges.

Against the backdrop of global political developments, Europeans have become less optimistic about the future. Fifty-eight percent now describe themselves as pessimistic, while 38% remain optimistic. Since last autumn, the proportion of pessimists has increased by 6 percentage points. In Hungary, however, 57% of respondents are optimistic about the future of the world and 38% are pessimistic, figures that have changed little since November 2025.

Respondents identified the EU’s greatest benefit as its role in preserving peace and strengthening security (40%, up 3 percentage points since spring 2025). The second most frequently cited advantage (34%) was improved cooperation between member states.

In Hungary, 81% of respondents—7 percentage points above the EU average—believe the country has benefited from EU membership, representing a 6-percentage-point increase compared with the spring 2025 survey. Hungarians most commonly said EU membership benefits the country by creating new job opportunities (41%) and supporting economic growth (37%).

“Amid global uncertainty, Europeans increasingly see the European Union as an anchor of stability. In a turbulent world, this trust is Europe’s greatest asset. But it also comes with a clear expectation that we act decisively to provide security, prosperity and opportunities for our citizens,” said Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament.

To strengthen its global position, respondents believe the EU should focus primarily on defence and security (39%) and energy independence (35%). Support for prioritising energy independence has increased by 6 percentage points since autumn 2025. Across the EU, respondents ranked competitiveness and economic strength as the third-highest priority.

Hungarian respondents most frequently identified energy independence (36%) as the area the EU should prioritise to strengthen its position in the world. This was followed by defence and security (34%), competitiveness (32%), and food security and agriculture (32%).

Across the EU, 83% of respondents said they were satisfied with their quality of life, while 17% were dissatisfied. In Hungary, 79% expressed satisfaction with their quality of life. However, satisfaction falls sharply among those experiencing financial difficulties: only 40% of Hungarians who occasionally struggle to pay their bills and 48% of those who frequently have difficulty paying bills said they were satisfied.

According to Hungarian respondents, the key ingredients of a good quality of life are high-quality, accessible healthcare (49%), a good financial situation (46%), and physical and mental health (40%).

Half of all respondents (50%) do not expect their standard of living to change in the coming years, while 29% fear it will worsen. Only 18% expect it to improve.

Concerns about declining living standards are strongest in France (44%), followed by Portugal (39%), Austria (38%), and Germany (38%).

The European Parliament’s Spring 2026 Eurobarometer survey was conducted by the research agency Verian between 9 April and 4 May 2026 in all 27 EU member states, based on 26,421 face-to-face interviews. The overall EU results were weighted according to the population of each member state.

(MTI)