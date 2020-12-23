Number of Foreign Visitors Down By 50% in Third Quarter

The number of foreign visitors to Hungary was down by 50% in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period last year and they spent 54% less, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a report.

International visitors spent a total 383 billion forints (EUR 1.1bn) at current prices in the third quarter of this year, representing a drop in almost all areas, regardless of the length and purpose of their stay, KSH said. Travellers from Germany spent the highest amount of 77 billion forints, mostly on recreation and leisure activities, health preservation and business trips, followed by 66 billion forints spent by Austrians who also paid a significant amount for dental treatments. Some 99% of international travellers arrived from Europe.

