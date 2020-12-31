Áder Sends Letter of Condolence to Croatian President

Hungarian President Janos Áder has sent a letter of condolence to his Croatian counterpart, Zoran Milanović, over the earthquake in Croatia.

In the letter sent on Tuesday, Áder wrote of his shock at learning of the earthquake which claimed several lives and left many injured, while leaving major damage in its wake. “My condolences to everyone affected by the severe earthquake on behalf of the citizens of Hungary and myself,” the president wrote. Áder said that hopefully the restoration work would begin and the lives of residents in the affected areas would return to normal as soon as possible. “We’re ready to take part in rescue and recovery,” he wrote.

hungarymatters.hu