Coronavirus – 137 Fatalities, 1,972 More Infections

Fully 137 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,972 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 319,543, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

The death toll has risen to 9,429, while the number of people who have made a recovery has increased to 144,234.

The number of active infections stands at 165,880, while there are 6,115 hospitalised Covid patients, 425 on a ventilator.

Altogether 19,496 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,639,729. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (61,405) and Pest County (40,131) so far, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (18,606), Hajdú-Bihar (18,264) and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (18,193). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (6,206).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay