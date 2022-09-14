Some 11,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Monday

Fully 5,894 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Monday, while another 5,308 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 164 people, ORFK told MTI on Tuesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Fully 87 people, 30 children among them, arrived in Budapest by train, ORFK said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

