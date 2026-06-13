Japanese broths, local ingredients and sparkling moments mark Gourmet Festival opening day

The 10th Debrecen Gourmet Festival got underway on Friday afternoon in the Big Forest, welcoming visitors to a weekend dedicated to gastronomy, culture and international flavours. This year’s event, themed “Flavours of the World”, brings together dozens of restaurants, breweries and food producers, offering a diverse culinary journey in the heart of Debrecen.

The festival officially opened its gates at 4 p.m., with one of the first major programmes taking place on the main stage: the presentation of Debrecen’s city wines. Visitors had the opportunity to learn more about the selected wines representing the city while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of the opening day.

Traditional ideas with a modern twist

Our first stop was the stand of Cvekedli, a restaurant from Nyíregyháza known for reimagining traditional pasta dishes. The team welcomed guests with exceptional friendliness and presented dishes that successfully combined Hungarian culinary traditions with the festival’s international theme. Every element, from presentation to flavour combinations, reflected careful attention to detail and creativity.

A taste of Japan in Debrecen

Later, visitors gathered around the cooking demonstration of chef Tamás Bárczi, owner of A Leves és Burger in Miskolc, who prepared a Wild East-style miso ramen. During the presentation, he explained the differences between traditional ramen and more familiar Central European soups, highlighting that ramen is built around two essential components: the broth itself and the concentrated seasoning base known as tare.

The dish featured miso paste, soy-based ingredients, mirin and other carefully selected seasonings, demonstrating the complexity behind one of Japan’s most iconic dishes.

The restaurant is taking part in the Debrecen Gourmet Festival for the eighth time. Tamás described the event as a true passion project, adding that he is always happy to return thanks to the steadily growing customer base and enthusiastic reception they receive in Debrecen year after year.

Sparkling wines from Somló

Back on the main stage, the focus shifted from food to sparkling wine as representatives of the Kreinbacher Estate arrived from Somlóvásárhely for a guided tasting. Guests sampled three different sparkling wines while learning about the production process and the unique volcanic terroir of the Somló wine region, which has become one of Hungary’s leading centres of traditional-method sparkling wine production.

Local ingredients in the spotlight

Among the exhibitors, Szenderkert also attracted considerable attention. Their dishes were prepared almost entirely from ingredients produced on their own farm, with microgreens playing a particularly important role. These tiny but intensely flavoured plants added freshness, colour and complexity to the dishes, demonstrating how local and sustainable ingredients can elevate contemporary cuisine.

Football and craft beer to end the day

As the evening arrived, many festival-goers gathered to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches while enjoying the festival atmosphere. To round off the day, we sampled a craft beer from Mad Scientist. The brewery’s summer offering proved to be an excellent choice for a warm evening, combining rich chocolate and coffee notes with a surprisingly refreshing character.