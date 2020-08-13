Come Take an Evening Walk at the Zoo

By embarking on a special guided tour amid the magic of summer evenings, you will get to peek behind the scenes at the Zoo, unraveling all the mystery it holds such as the secret night lives of animals. With expert keepers as your guides, you will meet various charismatic residents, including hand-raised baby stars like the youngest member of our penguin nursery and Zahara, our baby giraffe, and learn all about how hippos get their teeth cleaned.