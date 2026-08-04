DKV introduces energy-saving measures following government action

Following the Hungarian government’s energy crisis measures announced on 1 August 2026, DKV Zrt. has introduced a series of energy-saving measures across its operations.
The following regulations took effect on 1 August 2026:
- At the tram and trolleybus depots, vehicles that do not need to remain powered on—such as reserve vehicles and those that have recently undergone maintenance—will be stored in a switched-off state until they are next required for service.
- To reduce general electricity consumption, the company will minimise lighting in its depots and operate hall lighting only in sections when necessary. Air-conditioned indoor areas will be kept at a minimum temperature of 26°C, with doors remaining closed.
- Charging of electric buses will be scheduled outside the critical peak period between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
- Where possible, trolleybus services will be replaced by diesel buses.
- Exterior washing of trolleybuses and electric buses has been suspended until further notice.
- During the peak period between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., KCSV trams will remain on standby in a powered-off state. If necessary, they can replace the more energy-intensive CAF Urbos 3 trams operating on Route 1.
- DKV has prepared its infrastructure division to handle potential 10 kV power supply issues, including switching between substations if required.
- The company has also reviewed the tram track irrigation system and, where possible, will operate it only twice a week, outside the critical peak period.