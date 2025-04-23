Avian influenza detected in Hajdú-Bihar County

The presence of the avian influenza virus has been confirmed in Hajdú-Bihar County by the laboratory of the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih). The affected flock is currently being culled, and an epidemiological investigation is underway. Nébih warns that the disease may appear or reappear even in areas currently unaffected by avian influenza, so heightened vigilance of poultry flocks is strongly advised.

Suspicion of avian influenza arose at a farm in the settlement of Komádi, where an increased mortality rate was observed among a flock of 700 fattening geese. Nébih’s laboratory detected the H5N1 subtype of the virus in the deceased animals.

The culling of the affected flock and the epidemiological investigation are ongoing. A 3-kilometer protection zone and a 10-kilometer surveillance zone have been established around the farm.

Nébih urges livestock keepers to remain vigilant, as avian influenza can emerge or re-emerge even in regions that are currently unaffected. Strict adherence to biosecurity measures is essential, as this is the only way to minimize the risk of the virus entering poultry farms.

(Debreceni Nap)