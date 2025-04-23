Peter Erdő could be the next pope

Cardinal Péter Erdő is among the possible contenders and could become the next pope following Pope Francis’s death on Easter Monday morning.

According to Reuters, nine church leaders are being considered, including Hungarian Cardinal Péter Erdő, the Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest. The paper describes Erdő as a pioneer of the New Evangelization initiative, and his program could aim to revive the Catholic faith in secularized developed countries – Forbes reports.

Péter Erdő is considered a conservative, often emphasizing Europe’s Christian roots in his speeches. In his favor is the fact that, unlike some other conservative church leaders, he has not openly clashed with Pope Francis.

In addition to the 72-year-old Erdő, the following church leaders have also been mentioned as potential successors to Pope Francis:

Jean-Marc Aveline , 66, Archbishop of Marseille

Mario Grech , 68, Cardinal from Malta

Juan Jose Omella , 79, Archbishop of Barcelona

Pietro Parolin , 70, Vatican diplomat

Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle , 67, Cardinal from the Philippines

Joseph Tobin , 72, American Cardinal

Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson , 76, Cardinal from Ghana

Matteo Maria Zuppi, 69, Archbishop of Bologna

