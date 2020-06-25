Rétvári: Violence Against Teachers Warrants Deployment of ‘School Guard’

A recent trend of growing violence against teachers in schools has made it necessary to take resolute action and appoint school guards, a state secretary of the Human Resources Ministry said.

Bence Rétvári told public news channel M1 that several videos had surfaced in recent times showing teachers being beaten up or objects being thrown at them. He noted that the school guards will be trained and employed by the police. For the time being, guards will be present in 500 schools, and teachers can alert them using a mobile app, he added. School guards will be authorised to apply physical coercion and may even use a baton or gas spray for self-defence, but they cannot carry guns, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay