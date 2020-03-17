Coronavirus: 50 Confirmed Cases in Hungary

The number of people infected with coronavirus now stands at 50.

Another Hungarian citizen and a foreigner have been exposed to the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), bringing the number of people diagnosed in Hungary to 50.

In Hungary, the number of newly diagnosed coronavirus infections has reached 50, including 9 Iranian, 1 British, 1 Kazakh and 39 Hungarian citizens.

A second recovered patient, an Iranian citizen, has been released from a Hungarian hospital yesterday evening.

abouthungary.hu

pixabay