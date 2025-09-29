Coldest night of autumn recorded in Borsod: temperatures briefly dropped below freezing in Lénárddaróc

Meteorology: we’ve just had the coldest night of this autumn. In Lénárddaróc, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County, the temperature briefly dropped below freezing, HungaroMet Zrt. reported on its Facebook page on Monday.

They wrote that by early Monday morning, temperatures had dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country, close to 0 degrees in some places. At the Lénárddaróc station, the temperature briefly fell below freezing, reaching minus 0.4 degrees Celsius — the lowest temperature recorded so far this autumn.

According to the post, there is still a chance of light frost in the coming days, especially in areas that are usually more prone to cold.

They noted that this temperature is not at all unusual, as it roughly corresponds to the average minimum temperature recorded at the end of September.

The infographic attached to the post shows that in Lénárddaróc the temperature was minus 0.4 degrees on Monday morning, while in Zabar, Nógrád County, it was 0.5 degrees, and at the Bánréve meteorological station in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County, it was 2.1 degrees.

(MTI)