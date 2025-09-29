K-OSZ DISCO brings an unforgettable night to Kazánház University Club on September 29

Get ready for an electrifying night at Kazánház University Club on September 29, when K-OSZ DISCO, one of the most dynamic and exciting acts in the Hungarian club scene, will deliver the ultimate nationwide show experience.

Known for its unique concept, continuous DJ sets, and spectacular visual elements, K-OSZ DISCO promises to make every minute of the evening memorable. The resident DJ for the night will be MR. JUDGE.

Event details: