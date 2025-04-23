Parked cars in Debrecen are being sprayed with paint-stripping chemical

Several vehicles have been doused with a corrosive chemical in a quiet residential neighborhood of Debrecen, causing severe damage to the paintwork. According to RTL Híradó, in recent months multiple complaints have been reported from the area, where residents suspect someone is expressing their dissatisfaction with street parking in this way.

One affected car owner showed his own vehicle: the paint had blistered near the rear door, and the trunk was also damaged by the chemical. He said he had parked on the corner like others and recalled: “The red car was also parked at the corner, in that same area. I think the problem might have been that someone couldn’t turn the corner.”

In the narrow street, it’s nearly impossible to find a free parking space on weekdays. One side is lined with garages and row houses, while the other side has a kindergarten.

According to the victims, the perpetrator may have used a solvent known as “kromofág,” a paint stripper that can cause serious damage—up to hundreds of thousands of forints—in just one vehicle.

After photos of the incidents were posted in a local online group, several people came forward with similar experiences. One commenter reported that a similar incident had happened to them during the winter—in the same area.

The head of a car paint repair company interviewed by RTL Híradó said the substance is extremely aggressive: “This paint stripper eats through everything. It even seeps into the pores of the metal and can continue to damage fresh paint later.”

A lawyer interviewed on the matter stated that if the perpetrator can be identified, they could face criminal charges for vandalism and even imprisonment.

(Debreceni Nap)