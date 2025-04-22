Hortobágy Equestrian Days: Organizers announce sad news

After thorough consideration and responsible deliberation, the organizers have decided to cancel the 57th Hortobágy Equestrian Days, originally scheduled for June 6–8 this year.

The decision is rooted in one of the most important missions of Hortobágyi Nonprofit Ltd.: the preservation and protection of high genetic value livestock, which is not only part of Hungary’s agricultural heritage but also a piece of national cultural heritage. Ensuring the well-being of the animals is the organizers’ top priority, and under the current circumstances, they believe this can only be responsibly achieved by not holding the event this year.

The organizers expressed their regret that they will not be able to meet visitors this year at the Mátai Stud Arena, where the herdsmen’s competition, show jumping, carriage driving, and the spectacular performances of the five-horsemen and equestrian stunt riders have been annual highlights.

However, Hortobágy will still welcome visitors with vibrant programs in the fall of 2025. The organizers are hopeful that—thanks in part to continued public health vigilance—they will be able to host everyone at the National Herdsmen’s Competition and Shepherds’ Gathering, as well as the St. Demeter’s Day Cattle Drive Festival.

In addition, the year 2026 has been declared the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). As part of this global celebration, the historic event will return next year, placing the spotlight on pastoralism, pasture-based livestock keeping, and the cultural heritage connected to these traditions.

(Debreceni Nap)