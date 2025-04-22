I. Debrecen Dance Week – Here is the full program

In celebration of International Dance Day, I. Debrecen Dance Week will be held for the first time from April 26 to May 4. Over the course of the week, the city’s top dance troupes, theaters, and art organizations will unite to celebrate the joy of movement with a series of shared programs. The event details were presented at the Modern Dance-Drama Studio.

Deputy Mayor István Puskás expressed hope that this marks the beginning of a long-lasting tradition in Debrecen. He recalled that last May saw the debut of Debrecen Art Week, which spotlighted visual arts in a similar format—and its second edition is already in the works.

He noted that this is the fifth citywide collaboration where the local government has brought together key players from various areas of cultural life. Following joint efforts in literature, visual arts, Batthyány Street as a space, and pop music, it is now time for Debrecen’s dance scene to shine.

While the Csokonai National Theater has had a dance department for several years, the city still lacks a dedicated institution for two major cultural sectors: pop music and dance, despite both having significant community engagement. Puskás highlighted that at the recent Made in Debrecen festival, 189 local acts with over 600 musicians performed, and the dance community is even larger.

Zita Dobos, managing director of Főnix Event Organizing Ltd., emphasized the strong presence of dance communities in the city, calling them a connective tissue in Debrecen’s cultural life. These communities regularly appear at various events and are a major presence at the city’s largest festival, the Debrecen Flower Carnival.

Edit Domoszlai, head of the dance division at the Csokonai National Theater, said she’s delighted by the initiative. By collaborating and strengthening one another, the goal is to bring this wonderful art form to more people and build new dance-loving communities. The week will feature open rehearsals, performances, audience meetups, and workshops.

Ibolya Holb, director of the Modern Dance-Drama Studio, explained that the national-level program began seven years ago on the initiative of the National Association of Dance Teachers. Over the years, 12 cities have joined the initiative to promote dance on the same day nationwide. This year, attendees can drop in on 26 free dance classes, and a gala featuring 26 Debrecen-area dance groups will be held at the Kölcsey Center.

Additional events include three dance films screened at Apolló Cinema, a folk dance gala at the VOKE community center, and an international street festival called The World Dances on Batthyány Street.

Program overview:

April 26–27 (Sat–Sun)

Dance of the Year 2025

International Rated Dance Competition & Awards Ceremony

VOKE Cultural Center

April 26 (Sat)

Gradient Contemporary Ballet Debrecen – Open Technical Rehearsal

Gradient Contemporary Ballet Debrecen – Reverie Dance Performance

Location: Csokonai Forum, Köti Árpád Hall

April 28 (Mon)

Move Debrecen Flashmob – Kossuth Square

April 29 (Tue)

International Dance Day Folk Dance Gala – VOKE Cultural Center

April 30 (Wed)

Workshop with University of Debrecen & Gradient Contemporary Ballet

Location: University of Debrecen, Main Building – Aula

May 1 (Thu)

The World Dances! – International Street Festival – Batthyány Street

May 3 (Sat)

7th Big Dance Sampler – Kölcsey Center (Rooms 402–403, Rooftop Terrace)

Open to all ages to try out different dance styles

7th Big Dance Sampler – International Dance Day Gala – Kölcsey Center, Ballroom

Film Screenings at Apolló Cinema:

– Ballerina

– West Side Story

– Dancer

1st Senior Anthology & Generational Dance Festival

Hosted by the Carpathian Basin Senior Dancers Association – VOKE Cultural Center

Gradient Contemporary Ballet Debrecen – Reverie Dance Performance

Location: Csokonai Forum, Köti Árpád Hall

May 4 (Sun)

“My Mother’s Beautiful Words…” – Debrecen Folk Ensemble

Location: Kölcsey Center, Ballroom

“My Mother’s Rose Tree” – Debrecen Hajdú Dance Ensemble

Location: VOKE Cultural Center

(debrecen.hu)

Photo: debrecen.hu