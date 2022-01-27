Molli, the gray cattle baby of the Debrecen zoo, was born

The beginning of the year is busy at the Zoo in Debrecen, where on January 23, exactly one year after last year’s breeding, another healthy offspring was born in the Hungarian gray cattle from the Hortobágy herd. According to the announcement of Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy, the lively little heifer named after Molli, who is named after her birthday, enjoys an excellent appetite and is exploring her surroundings with increasing curiosity, although she still spends a lot of time relaxing with her mother. Interestingly, unlike their breed name, gray cattle calves come into the world with reddish hair and change to their well-known color by the age of a few months.

One of the main goals of the Debrecen Zoo is the preservation of native animal species and breeds, and in this respect, the Hungarian gray cattle are especially important for it, which, with its unmistakable appearance and many centuries of history, is one of the main features of the Great Plain and still represents significant economic and cultural value.

To the great delight of the staff and visitors of the institution, a new offspring is born in the Debrecen breeding team every year in the late winter and early spring period, the managing director informed.

