Katalin Karikó made a generous offer to the University of Debrecen

Katalin Karikó, a Hungarian research biologist and patentee of the technology of synthetic mRNA-based vaccines, offered the Debrecen Prize for Molecular Medicine, a prize for research and talent management at the University of Debrecen, the university said.

According to the announcement, Katalin Karikó will present the award of 10 thousand euros (approximately 3.5 million forints) to the biomechanical laboratory operating as part of the Department of Orthopedics of the Faculty of General Medicine and to the National Academy of Scientists.

“The Debrecen Prize for Molecular Medicine is used to help the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, and within it the research activities of the biomechanics laboratory, because the head of the laboratory, Professor Zoltán Csernátony, managed my mother for a long time. he could live a life. I chose the National Academy of Sciences because it is important for me to support and encourage talented young people to study and research.”

– the announcement quotes Katalin Karikó, who received the award in December in Cívisváros.

László Mátyus, Dean of the Faculty of General Medicine, reminded me that the work of scientists who have achieved outstanding results in the field of molecular medicine at the international level has been recognized for 18 years. Katalin Karikó is the first of them to donate the amount of the award.

The Széchenyi Prize-winning researcher considers it important to use the cash prizes with various recognitions to support education and science. For example, half of the money from the Széchenyi Prize was donated to its former school, the Zsigmond Móricz Reformed Grammar School in Kisújszállás, and the other half to the Csányi Foundation, which helps disadvantaged children. The Bolyai Prize also supported the Regőczi Foundation, which helped children orphaned or half-orphaned by the coronavirus epidemic, and the foundation of the University of Szeged, the company said.

hirek.unideb.hu