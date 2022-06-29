The last Senate meeting of the academic year was held at the University of Debrecen

The Senate of the University of Debrecen voted for higher management applications, voted for the award of titles and awards, and decided to change the faculty structure. At its June meeting, the board also decided on the training programs of the faculties for the next academic year.

The Senate of the University of Debrecen, the heads of some of the service and administrative units of the institution, took over their new term of office.

The Board adopted 2022/2023. Faculty Training Programs for the academic year 2022/2023 and amended the school year schedule.

