Centenary at the surgery in Debrecen

Soon, the state-of-the-art technology of the 21st century, robotic surgery, can be applied at the Clinic of Surgery of the University of Debrecen. One of the largest and most significant surgical facilities in the country celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. However, due to the epidemic situation, a centenary ceremony has only just been held, which also discussed planned asset improvements and organizational changes.

“The last two years have been particularly difficult because of the coronavirus epidemic.”

Nevertheless, medical training was able to continue and we were able to achieve our training goals. I am very grateful to the staff of the Clinic of Surgery and the Institute of Surgery for this, as they were in a situation where it was a miracle to be able to perform their own medical activities, said László Mátyus, Dean of the Faculty of General Medicine.

Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, also praised the work of the specialists of the Clinic of Surgery during the epidemic, which contributed to the outstanding results of the Clinical Center in the provision of COVID. At the ceremony, the professor recalled the institution’s outstanding professional past and outlined development ideas.

hirek.unideb.hu