Public health professionals were inaugurated at the University of Debrecen

199 graduates of the Faculty of Public Health of the University of Debrecen received their diplomas at the graduation ceremony held on Friday. Public health inspectors, physiotherapists, dieticians, public health, and health managers, among others, took the oath at the ceremony in the Courtyard.

An important part of the values ​​of the university, the institutional permanence, is the university graduation ceremony, which means the end of a process. We declare to the professional public and their relatives that, with their professional knowledge, graduates will become public health professionals. The diversity of the courses and specializations available at the faculty well reflects the successful training developments taking place here, with the aim of contributing to the improvement of the health status of the Hungarian population

– Judit Zsuga, the dean of the faculty, emphasized in her speech.

As she said, students graduating from the Faculty of Public Health were able to gain the professional knowledge they needed in all parts of the world.

hirek.unideb.hu