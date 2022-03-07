You do not have to wear a mask at the University of Debrecen

With the lifting of the epidemiological restrictions on March 7, it is no longer necessary to wear a mask at the University of Debrecen. An exception, however, is UD patient care facilities, where the mask is still mandatory for workers, students, and patients.

With effect from 7 March, the Hungarian government abolished most of the restrictions related to the pandemic, including the mandatory mask requirement. The University of Debrecen has also joined this decision, so from Monday it is no longer mandatory to wear masks to cover the mouth and nose in the corridors of the institution, in the classrooms, or in other service rooms. A statement to this effect was sent to UD employees on March 6 by UD management.

“The measure that affects our institution most comprehensively is that the mandatory wearing of masks will cease from this date. Masking is still mandatory for staff, students, and patients in care facilities, ”reads a circular to university staff.

In addition to government measures, the University of Debrecen does not introduce or maintain any measures or restrictions related to the epidemic situation. However, the lifting of the mask requirement does not mean that masks cannot be worn on a voluntary basis.

Although the threat of the epidemic has eased, it has not yet disappeared, so the management of the University of Debrecen continues to demand that everyone only visit the institution in a healthy manner and pay more attention to the observance of hygiene rules.

