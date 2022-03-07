Nine sections of the Hajdú-Bihar roads are being developed with EU funding

The Hajdú-Bihar County General Assembly discussed the developments of the 4- and 5-digit roads to be implemented within the framework of the TOP Plus program in a closed round at its meeting on 4 February. The length of the road sections to be renovated is about 50 km. According to the decision taken by the Managing Authority, the relevant sections are as follows:

4902 Hajdúhadház – Hajdúsámson connecting road (section between Hajdúhadház and the main road No. 471)

4816 Hajdúszovát – Derecske connecting road (section between M35 and Derecske)

4808 Debrecen – Biharkeresztes connecting road (Long-distance crossing section)

3406 Nádudvar – Hajdúszoboszló connecting road (from Nádudvar city center to Nádudvar suburb border)

35141 Hajdúnánás ring road

4908 Debrecen-Martinka – Hajdúsámson connecting road (from the 6th kilometer to the new Hajdúsámson-Martinka section)

4812 Berettyóújfalu – Pocsaj connecting road (Szentpéterszeg crossing, Gáborján, Hencida crossing section)

4805 Debrecen – Bihartorda connecting road (Earthy outskirts and crossing section)

3507 Hajdúböszörmény – Hajdúhadház connecting road (from Hajdúböszörmény, Újfehértói út to Hajdúböszörmény suburb)

The support received for road renovations in the Regional and Settlement Development Operational Program Plus totals HUF 8,488,999,998.

debreceninap.hu