Nándor Kapusz, Senior Counselor of the University of Debrecen and Former Head of the DEOEC Presidential Office, has passed away

Nándor Kapusz, senior counselor of the University of Debrecen and former head of the Presidential Office of the Medical and Health Science Center (DEOEC), passed away on October 28, 2025, at the age of 91.

With his passing, the university has lost a devoted guardian of its medical and health history and a dedicated custodian of its traditions, noted hirek.unideb.hu.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Debrecen in 1961 and began his career at the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Later, he obtained specializations in forensic medicine and general surgery. From 1976, he served as a district physician and then as chief district medical officer in Szerencs. In 1985, he returned to the university as acting head of the Institute of Forensic Medicine. From 1992, he served as the university’s secretary general, and from 2000 to 2005, he led the Presidential Office of the Medical and Health Science Center.

Kapusz played a key role in university integration and the coordination of administrative tasks. In his teaching, he paid particular attention to the education of dental students and the medical examination of patients. In 2000, he was awarded the title of senior counselor.

From 2005, he worked at the University’s Medical History Repository, where he collected medical and university historical artifacts. He was instrumental in establishing the Medical and University History Collection at the Kenézy Villa and in organizing several anniversary exhibitions. He also contributed to the editing of numerous publications, including commemorative volumes “Eighty Years of Medical Education in Debrecen” and “Ninety Years of Medical Education in Debrecen.”

His decades of dedicated work were recognized with multiple honors, including the Commemorative Plaque for Hungarian Higher Education, the László Batthyány-Strattmann Award, and the Debrecen Culture Award.

The University of Debrecen considers Nándor Kapusz one of its own deceased.