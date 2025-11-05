Man from Hajdú-Bihar threatened pub guest with a toy gun

Police received a report on Saturday noon that a guest had been threatened with a gun in a pub. Officers from the Hajdú-Bihar County Police quickly arrived at the scene, but the suspect was no longer there.

They didn’t have to look far, though — the victim pointed across the street, saying that the man who had threatened him lived there.

It turned out that the elderly man had previously been banned from the establishment by the owner, but that didn’t stop him from showing up that morning. Regulars, aware of the ban, told him to leave after a brief argument about his behavior. The man took the insult badly and worked himself into such a rage that he decided to return to the bar.

He confronted one of the guests who had asked him to leave — this time brandishing a toy gun he had brought from home to make his point. After deciding that he had “won” the argument with the toy weapon, he went back home.

Police later arrested the 63-year-old man. During questioning, he claimed he only wanted to scare his adversary and that the gun was merely a toy and didn’t even work anymore. He is facing charges of armed disorderly conduct.